The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $33.71 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

