The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 157,967 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,967 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,762 shares of company stock worth $22,421,268. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

