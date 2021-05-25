BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 261.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get BioVie alerts:

BIVI stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. BioVie has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.