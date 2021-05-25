Morgan Stanley Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $25.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

