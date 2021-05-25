Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.06

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,662.50 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,553 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,501.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £15.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,675 ($21.88).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

IMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,857.67 ($24.27).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.