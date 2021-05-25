Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0777 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:CRT opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

