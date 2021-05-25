Regional REIT Ltd (RGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

