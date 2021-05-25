Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 20,980 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

