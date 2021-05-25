DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.22. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DHT by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

