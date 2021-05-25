Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,041 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

