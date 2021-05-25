Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,096 shares of company stock worth $1,187,646 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

