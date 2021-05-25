Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

