Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,015 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.