Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

