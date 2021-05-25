BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

