Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $314.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

