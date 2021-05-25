Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1,472.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,333 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.29% of Nielsen worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

