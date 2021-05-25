Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

