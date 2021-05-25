MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $462.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.66. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

