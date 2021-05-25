Barclays Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.
Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
