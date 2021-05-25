Barclays Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

