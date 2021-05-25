Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

