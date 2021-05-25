Metronome Price Hits $3.37 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $39.67 million and approximately $122,542.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00009148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00346976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00182666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003809 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798341 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

