Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

