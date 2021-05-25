Radware Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,135 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,444% compared to the average daily volume of 203 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Radware by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Radware by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radware by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radware by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 125.91, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

