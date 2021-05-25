Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 807% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

H opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

