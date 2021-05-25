Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,322% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.