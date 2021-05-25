17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $848.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

