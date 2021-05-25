MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

