Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

