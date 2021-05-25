The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $45,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

