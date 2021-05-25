Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

