Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 95 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $191.51 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

