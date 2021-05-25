iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 854.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,733,000.

Shares of TOK stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

