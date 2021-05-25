Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.