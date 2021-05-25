Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,542 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Leggett & Platt worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.12%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

