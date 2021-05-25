Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

