Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 97.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476,436 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QID opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

