Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,530 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

