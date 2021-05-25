Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,816,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.