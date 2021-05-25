Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 17,935 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 144,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.