Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 79,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,902,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,320,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $80.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.