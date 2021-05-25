Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 923 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

