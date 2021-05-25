Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

