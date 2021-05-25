Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $285.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.24 and its 200 day moving average is $266.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $210.49 and a twelve month high of $287.35.

