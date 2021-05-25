Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 273.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

