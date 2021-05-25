Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

