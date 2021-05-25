Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,174 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

