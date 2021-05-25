Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

PTVE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

