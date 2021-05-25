Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

ERF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

