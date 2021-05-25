Andrews Sykes Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:ASY opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 583.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.99 ($8.88).
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
