Andrews Sykes Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASY opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 583.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.99 ($8.88).

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

